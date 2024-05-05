Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

 Entertainment 

MAY 04, 2024

10 short Instagram captions for astrophiles

Cuddle, stargaze, and chill

#1

Stars don't disappear. They keep blazing even when the night is over

#2 

Where the sky meets the soul, magic happens

#3

Dance with the clouds and let the sky be your stage

#4

Head in the clouds, heart with the stars

#5

Eyes on the stars, feet on the ground

#6

Infinite skies, endless dreams

#7

#8

Life’s a canvas, and the sky’s my masterpiece

#9

Beneath the boundless blue

A symphony of stars dancing above

#10 

