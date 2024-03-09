Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 09, 2024

10 side dishes served with biryani

Deep-fried brinjals meld with tamarind pulp, tomatoes, and spices, creating a mouth-melting delight

Brinjal gravy 

Image: Shutterstock 

Made with fresh veggies, cumin, mint, and coriander leaves, it complements any biryani

Raita 

Image: Shutterstock 

A flavourful gravy with green chilies, sesame seeds, peanuts, and coconut

Salan 

Image: Shutterstock 

A slow-cooked lamb stew with lentils (chana dal, tuvar dal) and mild spices

Dalcha 

Image: Shutterstock 

Rich and spicy, featuring a base of yogurt, cashew nuts and poppy seeds

Image: Shutterstock 

Masala curry 

A moderately spicy delight with poppy seeds, fennel, coriander, cumin, red chilies, cardamom, cloves, and grated coconut

Chettinad egg curry 

Image: Shutterstock 

Enhance your biryani feast with Sirka Pyaz or the Indian pickled onions

Indian pickled onions

Image: Shutterstock 

The classic recipe includes tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, all tossed in a lemon dressing, which will balance out the heavier biryani dish with a delightful crunch and tang

Kachumber

Image: Shutterstock 

Chicken korma 

Image: Shutterstock 

Marinated with yogurt, this korma pairs exceptionally well with biryani

Papad is a thin, crispy flatbread typically made with lentils. It is a perfect crunchy accompaniment to biryani

Papad 

Image: Shutterstock 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here