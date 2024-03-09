Heading 3
March 09, 2024
10 side dishes served with biryani
Deep-fried brinjals meld with tamarind pulp, tomatoes, and spices, creating a mouth-melting delight
Brinjal gravy
Image: Shutterstock
Made with fresh veggies, cumin, mint, and coriander leaves, it complements any biryani
Raita
Image: Shutterstock
A flavourful gravy with green chilies, sesame seeds, peanuts, and coconut
Salan
Image: Shutterstock
A slow-cooked lamb stew with lentils (chana dal, tuvar dal) and mild spices
Dalcha
Image: Shutterstock
Rich and spicy, featuring a base of yogurt, cashew nuts and poppy seeds
Image: Shutterstock
Masala curry
A moderately spicy delight with poppy seeds, fennel, coriander, cumin, red chilies, cardamom, cloves, and grated coconut
Chettinad egg curry
Image: Shutterstock
Enhance your biryani feast with Sirka Pyaz or the Indian pickled onions
Indian pickled onions
Image: Shutterstock
The classic recipe includes tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, all tossed in a lemon dressing, which will balance out the heavier biryani dish with a delightful crunch and tang
Kachumber
Image: Shutterstock
Chicken korma
Image: Shutterstock
Marinated with yogurt, this korma pairs exceptionally well with biryani
Papad is a thin, crispy flatbread typically made with lentils. It is a perfect crunchy accompaniment to biryani
Papad
Image: Shutterstock
