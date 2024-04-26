Heading 3
10 Side Effects of Kiwi
Consumption of kiwi can often trigger allergic reactions or digestive problems in individuals with specific sensitivities
Side Effects
Kiwis can be used in making sorbets, icecreams, juices, smoothies and desserts
Uses
Kiwis have a high amount of folic acid in them which can prove to be harmful for expecting mothers
Pregnancy problems
Some people may experience digestive discomfort after consuming kiwi because of low fibre tolerance
Indigestion
Individuals with sensitive skin can experience redness, itching and inflammation because of kiwis
Skin Allergies
Kiwi is said to cause kidney stones because of high oxalate content that contributes to kidney-related issues
Kidney issues
Kiwis have a high vitamin content but they also can reduce blood pressure which can be harmful to people
Low blood pressure
Kiwis are high in carbohydrates which can lead to high sugar levels, therefore diabetic patients need to consume kiwis carefully
Increases Blood Sugar
Asthma
Consumption of kiwis worsens asthma conditions for patients like wheezing and shortness of breath
Headaches
Kiwis can naturally trigger headaches in some individuals because of allergic reactions
Kiwi is rich in fibre which can cause diarrhoea if you overconsume it
Diarrhoea
