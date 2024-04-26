Heading 3

10 Side Effects of Kiwi

Consumption of kiwi can often trigger allergic reactions or digestive problems in individuals with specific sensitivities 

Side Effects

Kiwis can be used in making sorbets, icecreams,  juices, smoothies and desserts 

Uses

Kiwis have a high amount of folic acid in them which can prove to be harmful for expecting mothers 

 Pregnancy problems

Some people may experience digestive discomfort after consuming kiwi because of low fibre tolerance 

Indigestion

Individuals with sensitive skin can experience redness, itching and inflammation because of kiwis 

Skin Allergies

Kiwi is said to cause kidney stones because of high oxalate content that contributes to kidney-related issues

 Kidney issues

Kiwis have a high vitamin content but they also can reduce blood pressure which can be harmful to people

Low blood pressure 

Kiwis are high in carbohydrates which can lead to high sugar levels, therefore diabetic patients need to consume kiwis carefully 

Increases Blood Sugar

Asthma

Consumption of kiwis worsens asthma conditions for patients like wheezing and shortness of breath

Headaches

Kiwis can naturally trigger headaches in some individuals because of allergic reactions 

Kiwi is rich in fibre which can cause diarrhoea if you overconsume it 

Diarrhoea 

