APRIL 26, 2023

10 Side Effects Of Olive Oil

Applying too much olive oil on your face may form a thick layer on your skin and clog the pores. The dirt and grime trapped inside the clogged pores may then cause acne and breakouts on your skin

Acne and breakouts

Applying olive oil directly on your skin may cause rashes, allergies, and eczema

Skin allergies and rashes 

Including too much olive oil in your diet may reduce good cholesterol levels in the body and spike bad cholesterol simultaneously. Such an elevation in LDL may increase your risk of suffering cardiovascular ailments in the long run

Cardiac problems 

Consuming olives or olive oil in excess may be detrimental to your cardiac and overall health. Overconsumption of olive oil in salads or meals may lower your blood pressure and you may suffer weakness, dizziness, or even kidney problem

Lowers blood pressure 

Olive oil may lead to increased insulin resistance in your body, thus lowering blood glucose levels

Drops blood sugar levels 

Olive oil is loaded with fats and may cause inflammation in your body if consumed excessively

Increases inflammation 

The liver is an organ that produces bile for easy breakdown of the food you eat. This yellow-colored liquid is stored in your gallbladder. But, when your body holds excess fat and you over-consume olive oil on top of it, the gallbladder initiates the release and emulsification of fats

Gallstones and blockages 

Olive oil is high in fats and consuming too much of it can lead to digestive troubles such as diarrhea

Gut problems 

Olive oil is loaded with calories & unnecessary weight gain is another side effect of olive oil consumption

Unhealthy weight gain

Applying raw olive oil on greasy hair can lead to an itchy scalp and dandruff

Itchy scalp

