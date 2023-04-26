APRIL 26, 2023
10 Side Effects Of Olive Oil
Applying too much olive oil on your face may form a thick layer on your skin and clog the pores. The dirt and grime trapped inside the clogged pores may then cause acne and breakouts on your skin
Acne and breakouts
Applying olive oil directly on your skin may cause rashes, allergies, and eczema
Skin allergies and rashes
Including too much olive oil in your diet may reduce good cholesterol levels in the body and spike bad cholesterol simultaneously. Such an elevation in LDL may increase your risk of suffering cardiovascular ailments in the long run
Cardiac problems
Consuming olives or olive oil in excess may be detrimental to your cardiac and overall health. Overconsumption of olive oil in salads or meals may lower your blood pressure and you may suffer weakness, dizziness, or even kidney problem
Lowers blood pressure
Olive oil may lead to increased insulin resistance in your body, thus lowering blood glucose levels
Drops blood sugar levels
Olive oil is loaded with fats and may cause inflammation in your body if consumed excessively
Increases inflammation
The liver is an organ that produces bile for easy breakdown of the food you eat. This yellow-colored liquid is stored in your gallbladder. But, when your body holds excess fat and you over-consume olive oil on top of it, the gallbladder initiates the release and emulsification of fats
Gallstones and blockages
Olive oil is high in fats and consuming too much of it can lead to digestive troubles such as diarrhea
Gut problems
Olive oil is loaded with calories & unnecessary weight gain is another side effect of olive oil consumption
Unhealthy weight gain
Applying raw olive oil on greasy hair can lead to an itchy scalp and dandruff
Itchy scalp
