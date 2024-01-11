Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

January 11, 2024

10 signs a married man is using you 

You are not allowed to reach out to him. An obvious sign of being used is when you sacrifice your own time and obligations, eagerly waiting for this limited contact 

Not Allowed To Reach Out

Image Source: Pexels

If he refrains from making Public appearances with you and ditches every date or holiday plan, it could be a major sign of not accepting you and using you instead

Not Together in Public 

Image Source: Pexels

If he tries to manipulate you and your thoughts, it is a clear sign that he is not good for you 

Manipulation 

Image Source: Pexels

The warning sign of a married player transforms into a full-blown alarm when you raise the topic of future plans, and he either disregards or gets annoyed about it

No Future Commitments 

Image Source: Pexels

A married man has no obligations to you whatsoever, not even in his wildest thoughts. He may spend a weekend with you, only to disappear for weeks without a second thought 

Image Source: Pexels

No Accountability 

If he is taking his affair with you very lightly and not putting effort into strengthening your bond, it is a sign that he is using you 

 Taking Affair Very Lightly 

Image Source: Pexels

If he meets you at the most unexpected times and locations and chooses to keep you hidden away, it's improbable he's looking for anything beyond a short-term fling

Meets You at Hidden places 

Image Source: Pexels

If you’re told not to like, comment, follow, or engage with his social media posts, it's a surefire sign the married man is using you

No Social Media Interactions 

Image Source: Pexels

No Cozy Pictures 

Image Source: Pexels

He may expect you to provide him with steamy, seductive photos that he can indulge in but refrain from giving his pictures to you or getting clicked together in cozy poses 

If he is not very attentive to your whereabouts and personal life, it is a clear sign that he is using you 

Not Interested in your life

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here