Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
January 11, 2024
10 signs a married man is using you
You are not allowed to reach out to him. An obvious sign of being used is when you sacrifice your own time and obligations, eagerly waiting for this limited contact
Not Allowed To Reach Out
Image Source: Pexels
If he refrains from making Public appearances with you and ditches every date or holiday plan, it could be a major sign of not accepting you and using you instead
Not Together in Public
Image Source: Pexels
If he tries to manipulate you and your thoughts, it is a clear sign that he is not good for you
Manipulation
Image Source: Pexels
The warning sign of a married player transforms into a full-blown alarm when you raise the topic of future plans, and he either disregards or gets annoyed about it
No Future Commitments
Image Source: Pexels
A married man has no obligations to you whatsoever, not even in his wildest thoughts. He may spend a weekend with you, only to disappear for weeks without a second thought
Image Source: Pexels
No Accountability
If he is taking his affair with you very lightly and not putting effort into strengthening your bond, it is a sign that he is using you
Taking Affair Very Lightly
Image Source: Pexels
If he meets you at the most unexpected times and locations and chooses to keep you hidden away, it's improbable he's looking for anything beyond a short-term fling
Meets You at Hidden places
Image Source: Pexels
If you’re told not to like, comment, follow, or engage with his social media posts, it's a surefire sign the married man is using you
No Social Media Interactions
Image Source: Pexels
No Cozy Pictures
Image Source: Pexels
He may expect you to provide him with steamy, seductive photos that he can indulge in but refrain from giving his pictures to you or getting clicked together in cozy poses
If he is not very attentive to your whereabouts and personal life, it is a clear sign that he is using you
Not Interested in your life
Image Source: Pexels
