 Jiya Surana 

 Lifestyle   

june 15, 2024

10 Signs he cares deeply about you

He values your emotional and mental health

#1

Whatever you're doing together, he's all in

#2

He puts thought into gifts and surprises

#3

He'll do things for you just to make your life easier

#4

He tweaks his own schedule according to your routine

#5

He loves to daydream about the future with you

#6

He works hard to save for your future family

#7

He doesn't care what you do, as long as you're together

 #8

#9

He will not leave you at your weakest

Chivalry never dies in your relationship

#10

