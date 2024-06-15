Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
june 15, 2024
10 Signs he cares deeply about you
He values your emotional and mental health
#1
Image Source: Freepik
Whatever you're doing together, he's all in
#2
Image Source: Freepik
He puts thought into gifts and surprises
#3
Image Source: Freepik
He'll do things for you just to make your life easier
#4
Image Source: Freepik
He tweaks his own schedule according to your routine
Image Source: Freepik
#5
He loves to daydream about the future with you
#6
Image Source: Freepik
He works hard to save for your future family
#7
Image Source: Freepik
He doesn't care what you do, as long as you're together
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
He will not leave you at your weakest
Chivalry never dies in your relationship
#10
Image Source: Freepik
