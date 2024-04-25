Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
APRIL 25, 2024
10 Signs He Has A Crush On You
Does he lock eyes with you often and maintain it just a little longer than usual? That's a definite clue!
Frequent Eye Contact
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
When he asks thoughtful questions about your life, hobbies, and dreams, it shows he cares
Genuine Interest
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Playful banter can be a sign that he enjoys your company and wants to make you smile
Sweet and Playful Teasing
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
If he remembers the little things you mentioned in past conversations, he's paying attention
Remembering the Details
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Does he reach out to you first or try to find reasons to chat? That's a green light!
Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram
Initiating Conversations
From holding the door to offering a helping hand, these small gestures speak volumes
Acts of Kindness
Image: Arti Singh's Instagram
He likes, comments, and reacts to your posts regularly. He's definitely interested!
Social Media Engagement
Image: Debinna Bonnerjee Instagram
Body Language
Image: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram
Notice if he mirrors your movements or leans in when talking - subtle signs of attraction
Protective Instincts
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
If he shows concern for your well-being, it's a sign he wants to be there for you
Inviting you to events or trips in the future suggests he sees you in his life
Making Future Plans
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.