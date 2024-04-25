Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

APRIL 25, 2024

10 Signs He Has A Crush On You

Does he lock eyes with you often and maintain it just a little longer than usual? That's a definite clue!

Frequent Eye Contact

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram 

When he asks thoughtful questions about your life, hobbies, and dreams, it shows he cares

Genuine Interest

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram 

Playful banter can be a sign that he enjoys your company and wants to make you smile

Sweet and Playful Teasing

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram 

If he remembers the little things you mentioned in past conversations, he's paying attention

Remembering the Details

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram 

Does he reach out to you first or try to find reasons to chat? That's a green light!

Image: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram 

Initiating Conversations

From holding the door to offering a helping hand, these small gestures speak volumes

Acts of Kindness

Image: Arti Singh's Instagram 

He likes, comments, and reacts to your posts regularly. He's definitely interested!

Social Media Engagement

Image: Debinna Bonnerjee Instagram 

Body Language

Image: Aishwarya Sharma Instagram 

Notice if he mirrors your movements or leans in when talking - subtle signs of attraction

Protective Instincts

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

If he shows concern for your well-being, it's a sign he wants to be there for you

Inviting you to events or trips in the future suggests he sees you in his life

Making Future Plans

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram 

