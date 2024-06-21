Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

june 21, 2024

10 Signs he has lost interest in you

Your partner suddenly stops discussing personal matters or avoids meaningful conversation, it means their feelings are changed

Avoid talking to you

Image Source: Freepik

When your partner becomes emotionally Unavailable, it may be signs of trouble in paradise

Lack of emotional connection

Image Source: Freepik

If there is no physical bond or your partner shows little interest, it could be an indication of drifting romantic moments

No Physical affection

Image Source: Freepik

Your partner loses interest in your life and stops asking about how was your day or showing any concern

Lack of interest

Image Source: Freepik

If your partner ignores any emotional support during the tough times, it means you’re no longer his priority

Image Source: Freepik

No support

When talking about building the future together, your partner avoids those conversations and gets you busy with some unnecessary conversations

Avoid future topics

Image Source: Freepik

You might constantly get blamed for the problems in the relationship, making it feel responsible for all the things going wrong

Blame you

Image Source: Freepik

There is a rise in conflicts and different perspectives that may not give a single romantic moment to spend 

Constant arguments

Image Source: Freepik

Your partner stops making efforts in a relationship, no matter if you’re crying, or upset with him

Lack of efforts

Image Source: Freepik

Hurt you

Image Source: Freepik

He deliberately hurts your feelings, whether through taunting or criticism, signifying a lack of empathy

