Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
june 21, 2024
10 Signs he has lost interest in you
Your partner suddenly stops discussing personal matters or avoids meaningful conversation, it means their feelings are changed
Avoid talking to you
When your partner becomes emotionally Unavailable, it may be signs of trouble in paradise
Lack of emotional connection
If there is no physical bond or your partner shows little interest, it could be an indication of drifting romantic moments
No Physical affection
Your partner loses interest in your life and stops asking about how was your day or showing any concern
Lack of interest
If your partner ignores any emotional support during the tough times, it means you’re no longer his priority
No support
When talking about building the future together, your partner avoids those conversations and gets you busy with some unnecessary conversations
Avoid future topics
You might constantly get blamed for the problems in the relationship, making it feel responsible for all the things going wrong
Blame you
There is a rise in conflicts and different perspectives that may not give a single romantic moment to spend
Constant arguments
Your partner stops making efforts in a relationship, no matter if you’re crying, or upset with him
Lack of efforts
Hurt you
He deliberately hurts your feelings, whether through taunting or criticism, signifying a lack of empathy
