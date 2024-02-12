Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
10 Signs he wants to marry you
If he treats you with respect, kindness, and love, he might see you as "The One"
Respectful and Loving Treatment
Small gestures like opening doors or giving thoughtful gifts can signal his commitment to marriage
Attention to Details
Regularly discussing future plans, involving you in his goals, and imagining a life together are signs that he's committed to a long-term relationship
Future-Oriented Communication
Genuine actions, sincere apologies, and fulfilling promises indicate his intentions of a serious and committed relationship
Commitment Signals
Actively working on resolving conflicts and improving the relationship shows dedication to building a meaningful connection
Conflict Resolution and Relationship Improvement
If he frequently praises and brags about you to others, it suggests he's proud of you
Public Acknowledgment
Planning and taking vacations together show commitment, as he's willing to invest time and effort into creating shared experiences
Vacations Together
If he openly discusses marriage favorably and doesn't shy away from the topic, it indicates he might be ready and willing to take that step
Positive View on Marriage
Seeking your opinion on crucial matters and involving you in important decisions shows that he values your input
Inclusion in Significant Decisions
Adjusting his habits to accommodate yours, like changing routines to fit your schedule, signifies his willingness to make compromises for a life-long relationship
Adaptation of Habits
