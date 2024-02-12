Heading 3

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

10 Signs he wants to marry you

If he treats you with respect, kindness, and love, he might see you as "The One" 

Respectful and Loving Treatment

Small gestures like opening doors or giving thoughtful gifts can signal his commitment to marriage

Attention to Details

Regularly discussing future plans, involving you in his goals, and imagining a life together are signs that he's committed to a long-term relationship 

Future-Oriented Communication

Genuine actions, sincere apologies, and fulfilling promises indicate his intentions of a serious and committed relationship

Commitment Signals 

Actively working on resolving conflicts and improving the relationship shows dedication to building a meaningful connection

Conflict Resolution and Relationship Improvement

If he frequently praises and brags about you to others, it suggests he's proud of you 

Public Acknowledgment

Planning and taking vacations together show commitment, as he's willing to invest time and effort into creating shared experiences

Vacations Together

If he openly discusses marriage favorably and doesn't shy away from the topic, it indicates he might be ready and willing to take that step

Positive View on Marriage

Seeking your opinion on crucial matters and involving you in important decisions shows that he values your input 

Inclusion in Significant Decisions

Adjusting his habits to accommodate yours, like changing routines to fit your schedule, signifies his willingness to make compromises for a life-long relationship

Adaptation of Habits

