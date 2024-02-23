Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 23, 2024
10 Signs he'll never cheat
He doesn't flirt with anyone but you
#1
Image Source: Pexels
He's happy to reassure you if you have a wobble
#2
Image Source: Pexels
He likes your friends but keeps a respectful distance
#3
Image Source: Pexels
He doesn't have an excessive need to be admired and liked
#4
Image Source: Pexels
He is invested in maintaining a friendship, as well as a romance, with you
Image Source: Pexels
#5
He makes an effort to repair the relationship on your terms
#6
Image Source: Pexels
He stands up and is invested in the relationship
#7
Image Source: Pexels
He has a strong emphasis on "We", not "I”
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
You've never seen any warning signs
He does not keep secrets since small secrets can blossom into big ones down the line
#10
Image Source: Pexels
