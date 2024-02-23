Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 23, 2024

10 Signs he'll never cheat

He doesn't flirt with anyone but you

#1

He's happy to reassure you if you have a wobble 

#2

He likes your friends but keeps a respectful distance

#3

He doesn't have an excessive need to be admired and liked

#4

He is invested in maintaining a friendship, as well as a romance, with you

#5

He makes an effort to repair the relationship on your terms

#6

He stands up and is invested in the relationship

#7

He has a strong emphasis on "We", not "I”

#8

#9

You've never seen any warning signs

He does not keep secrets since small secrets can blossom into big ones down the line

#10

