Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

april 23, 2024

10 Signs He's A Husband Material

He is there for you when you need him, even if it's inconvenient for him

#1

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

Considers you when making decisions, both big and small

#2

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

You're able to communicate with each other, even about tough issues, and even if one person is upset with other

#3

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram

If there is a problem, he wants to find a way to solve it; he wants to work harder, to be better, to be his best self

#4

Image: Smriti Khanna Instagram

The relationship is something more than just you and him…together, you and him are a team

#5

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

You feel safe being open and honest with him

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

#6

He loves your good qualities and accepts and embraces the bad without making you feel guilty for having flaws

#7

Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

He values family and relationships, showing care and concern for loved ones

#8

Image: RajKummar Rao Instagram

He's trustworthy, and you feel secure in the relationship

#9

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

He supports your goals and aspirations, cheering you on every step of the way

#10

Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here