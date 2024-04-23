Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
april 23, 2024
10 Signs He's A Husband Material
He is there for you when you need him, even if it's inconvenient for him
#1
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Considers you when making decisions, both big and small
#2
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
You're able to communicate with each other, even about tough issues, and even if one person is upset with other
#3
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
If there is a problem, he wants to find a way to solve it; he wants to work harder, to be better, to be his best self
#4
Image: Smriti Khanna Instagram
The relationship is something more than just you and him…together, you and him are a team
#5
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
You feel safe being open and honest with him
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
#6
He loves your good qualities and accepts and embraces the bad without making you feel guilty for having flaws
#7
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
He values family and relationships, showing care and concern for loved ones
#8
Image: RajKummar Rao Instagram
He's trustworthy, and you feel secure in the relationship
#9
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
He supports your goals and aspirations, cheering you on every step of the way
#10
Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.