Jiya Surana 

APRIL 19, 2024

10 signs he's faking his love for you

He doesn't take your dates, plans, or schedules seriously

Image Source: freepik

He never takes the initiative to do anything

He isn't available or accessible to you when you need him

He does not put you into consideration while making decisions

You notice him flirting with other women in front of you

He pays little or no attention to your opinions

He doesn't want to talk about a future with you

He doesn't celebrate special occasions with you

He is sweet to you only when he wants something

He is only kind to you in public

