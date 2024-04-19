Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 19, 2024
10 signs he's faking his love for you
He doesn't take your dates, plans, or schedules seriously
#1
Image Source: freepik
He never takes the initiative to do anything
#2
Image Source: freepik
He isn't available or accessible to you when you need him
#3
Image Source: freepik
He does not put you into consideration while making decisions
#4
Image Source: freepik
You notice him flirting with other women in front of you
Image Source: freepik
#5
He pays little or no attention to your opinions
#6
Image Source: freepik
He doesn't want to talk about a future with you
#7
Image Source: freepik
#8
Image Source: freepik
He doesn't celebrate special occasions with you
#9
Image Source: freepik
He is sweet to you only when he wants something
#10
Image Source: freepik
He is only kind to you in public
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.