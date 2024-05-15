Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

may 15, 2024

10 Signs he's got you on his mind

He affectionately calls you by a unique nickname that holds significance only between the two of you

Nicknames

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

He lingers with his touch, whether it's a gentle hand on your back or a lingering embrace, showing his desire to connect

Lingering Touches

Image: Alanna Panday Instagram 

He takes the initiative to make plans and spends quality time with you

Initiates Plans

Image: Ravi Dubey Instagram 

He genuinely listens when you talk and remembers important things you've shared

Active Listening

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram 

He responds promptly to your messages or calls, indicating he's eager to engage with you

Quick Responses

Image: freepik

He consistently makes himself available to spend time with you, even if it's just a quick catch-up

Consistent Availability

Image: freepik

He sends you unexpected messages just to brighten your day

Image: freepik

The Random Texts

You share a collection of personal jokes that only the two of you understand

Image: Vijay Varma Instagram 

The Inside Jokes

You catch him smiling to himself when he thinks about you

The secret smiles

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram 

He remembers your favorite book, movie, or band, even if you only mentioned it once

The surprising knowledge

Image: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here