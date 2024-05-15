Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 15, 2024
10 Signs he's got you on his mind
He affectionately calls you by a unique nickname that holds significance only between the two of you
Nicknames
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
He lingers with his touch, whether it's a gentle hand on your back or a lingering embrace, showing his desire to connect
Lingering Touches
Image: Alanna Panday Instagram
He takes the initiative to make plans and spends quality time with you
Initiates Plans
Image: Ravi Dubey Instagram
He genuinely listens when you talk and remembers important things you've shared
Active Listening
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
He responds promptly to your messages or calls, indicating he's eager to engage with you
Quick Responses
Image: freepik
He consistently makes himself available to spend time with you, even if it's just a quick catch-up
Consistent Availability
Image: freepik
He sends you unexpected messages just to brighten your day
Image: freepik
The Random Texts
You share a collection of personal jokes that only the two of you understand
Image: Vijay Varma Instagram
The Inside Jokes
You catch him smiling to himself when he thinks about you
The secret smiles
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
He remembers your favorite book, movie, or band, even if you only mentioned it once
The surprising knowledge
Image: freepik
