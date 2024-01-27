Heading 3
January 28, 2024
10 signs if a shy girl likes you
If she blushes while having a conversation with you, it is a subtle sign of her inner feelings towards you
Blushing
Image Source: Pexels
When a shy girl has an interest in you, she will go to great lengths to learn more about you
Growing Curiosity
Image Source: Pexels
She secretly glances over at you, thinking no one else notices. Her heart races with affection towards you, and she can't help but admire your every move
Looking at you secretly
Image Source: Pexels
There's something about the way she laughs at your jokes — even the not-so-funny ones — it makes you feel special
Laughing at your bad jokes
Image Source: Pexels
As soon as she realizes you caught her gaze fixed on you, she abruptly averts her eyes in embarrassment
Image Source: Pexels
Turns Away Her Gaze Quickly
If you notice a cheerful grin on her face whenever she's in your presence, it’s a telltale sign that she likes you and is happy to be near you
Smiles while talking to you
Image Source: Pexels
A shy girl might feel more comfortable talking to you through texts instead of face-to-face. She might open up more in her messages
Texts more and talks less
Image Source: Pexels
She might give you hints on her social media if she is interested in you. She might mention things you like, such as lyrics from your favorite song, or tag you in a quote
Dropping Hints
Image Source: Pexels
Nervous around you
Image Source: Pexels
If a girl who is usually calm suddenly becomes fidgety and says things that don't make sense, it means she likes you
If you find her friends giggling or teasing her or you when you both are together, it is a huge sign she is in love with you
Friends Teasing
Image Source: Pexels
