Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 23, 2023

10 signs it's time to break up 

Losing trust in your partner is the bottom line of an unhealthy relationship 

Lack of trust

Image Source: pexels

Once you end up having a bitter moment after every fight, it indicates your relationship might not survive long 

Continuous conflict

Image Source: pexels

The clashing of values and planning means your future does not fit together 

Different value

Image Source: pexels

The time you started to feel estranged and unheard then something might be off in your relationship 

Absence of communication

Image Source: pexels

Feeling stuck with a partner is an adequate indicator of your unhappiness 

Feeling trapped

Image Source: pexels

If you're constantly thinking about breaking up then it's a major sign that your connection has faded 

Thinking about breakup

Image Source: pexels

Change is good in a relationship but that doesn't mean you have to forget your true identity 

Don't recognize yourself

Image Source: pexels

Don't think twice about coming out of a relationship if you're abused physically or mentally 

Physical and mental abuse

Image Source: pexels

An ideal partner will accept you in your true self 

Trying to transform them

Image Source: pexels

Continuous reflection on the golden period you spent together might have been the  reason that your relationship is falling to achieve the spark in the present 

Reflecting on the honeymoon phase 

Image Source: pexels

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

Disclaimer

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here