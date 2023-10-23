Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
OCTOBER 23, 2023
10 signs it's time to break up
Losing trust in your partner is the bottom line of an unhealthy relationship
Lack of trust
Image Source: pexels
Once you end up having a bitter moment after every fight, it indicates your relationship might not survive long
Continuous conflict
Image Source: pexels
The clashing of values and planning means your future does not fit together
Different value
Image Source: pexels
The time you started to feel estranged and unheard then something might be off in your relationship
Absence of communication
Image Source: pexels
Feeling stuck with a partner is an adequate indicator of your unhappiness
Feeling trapped
Image Source: pexels
If you're constantly thinking about breaking up then it's a major sign that your connection has faded
Thinking about breakup
Image Source: pexels
Change is good in a relationship but that doesn't mean you have to forget your true identity
Don't recognize yourself
Image Source: pexels
Don't think twice about coming out of a relationship if you're abused physically or mentally
Physical and mental abuse
Image Source: pexels
An ideal partner will accept you in your true self
Trying to transform them
Image Source: pexels
Continuous reflection on the golden period you spent together might have been the reason that your relationship is falling to achieve the spark in the present
Reflecting on the honeymoon phase
Image Source: pexels
If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same
Disclaimer
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.