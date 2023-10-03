Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
10 signs of a clingy boyfriend
A clingy boyfriend often invades your privacy, thereby giving her partner no personal space to pursue her interests
No personal space
If your boyfriend feels insecure or envious every time you visit or meet someone, it is not good for a relationship
Extreme jealousy
Keeping a check on his partner's whereabouts and frequently calling her are the common traits of a clingy boyfriend
Frequent calling
Being overly possessive, and that too for no valid reason is a huge sign that you have a clingy boyfriend
Extra possessiveness
A clingy boyfriend has an intrusive nature and often keeps an eye on his partner's activities on social media
Keeping a check on social media
A boyfriend who tries to control or change every action or plan made by his girlfriend is often referred to as clingy
Manipulating decisions
A clingy boyfriend repeatedly tells her girl to assure him of how much he means to her
Constant reassurance
If a boy takes a normal conversation in a different direction and overthinks every action, then it is something not done
Overthinking everything
Pushing your partner and telling her what to do and what not to do in every situation are the signs that you are having a clingy boyfriend
Being dominating
If your boyfriend is dependent on you for every plan and has no choices, then you are probably with a clingy boyfriend
Having no opinions
