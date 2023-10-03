Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 03, 2023

10 signs of a clingy boyfriend

A clingy boyfriend often invades your privacy, thereby giving her partner no personal space to pursue her interests 

 No personal space 

Image: Pexels 

If your boyfriend feels insecure or envious every time you visit or meet someone, it is not good for a relationship

Extreme jealousy

Image: Pexels 

Keeping a check on his partner's whereabouts and frequently calling her are the common traits of a clingy boyfriend

Frequent calling

Image: Pexels 

Being overly possessive, and that too for no valid reason is a huge sign that you have a clingy boyfriend

Extra possessiveness

Image: Pexels 

A clingy boyfriend has an intrusive nature and often keeps an eye on his partner's activities on social media

Keeping a check on social media

Image: Pexels 

A boyfriend who tries to control or change every action or plan made by his girlfriend is often referred to as clingy

Manipulating decisions

Image: Pexels 

A clingy boyfriend repeatedly tells her girl to assure him of how much he means to her

 Constant reassurance

Image: Pexels 

If a boy takes a normal conversation in a different direction and overthinks every action, then it is something not done 

Overthinking everything

Image: Pexels 

Pushing your partner and telling her what to do and what not to do in every situation are the signs that you are having a clingy boyfriend

Being dominating

Image: Pexels 

If your boyfriend is dependent on you for every plan and has no choices, then you are probably with a clingy boyfriend

Having no opinions

Image: Pexels 

