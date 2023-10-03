Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
OCTOBER 03, 2023
10 signs of a clingy girlfriend
She might seek reassurance and validation from her partner from time to time to alleviate her insecurities
Constantly needing reassurance
A girlfriend who frequently messages her partner or calls at every hour may seek constant connection and reassurance
Calling or texting every time
Being possessive beyond the limits and feeling insecure are the common traits of a clingy girlfriend
Overly possessive
If your girlfriend feels insecure or threatened about your close friendship, it can put your relationship in danger
Being jealousy
Public Display of Affection is adorable but excessive need for contact may hint at emotional dependence and a fear of being alone
Always needing PDAs
Taking a normal conversation in a different direction or overthinking every aspect is common with a clingy girlfriend
Overthinking every action
A clingy girlfriend often keeps an eye on her partner's activities on social media. Whether texting someone or sharing any posts, she often feels uncomfortable
Checking social media
The one who is sensitive to rejection or criticism is referred to as clingy. It can stop the growth of a relationship
No tolerance for criticism
However, a clingy girlfriend may struggle to respect personal boundaries and is likely to invade her partner's privacy
Non-allowance of personal space
A girlfriend who tries to control her partner's choices or decisions displays clingy behavior
Manipulating decisions
