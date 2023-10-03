Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle

OCTOBER 03, 2023

10 signs of a clingy girlfriend

She might seek reassurance and validation from her partner from time to time to alleviate her insecurities

Constantly needing reassurance

A girlfriend who frequently messages her partner or calls at every hour may seek constant connection and reassurance

Calling or texting every time

Being possessive beyond the limits and feeling insecure are the common traits of a clingy girlfriend

Overly possessive

If your girlfriend feels insecure or threatened about your close friendship, it can put your relationship in danger

Being jealousy

Public Display of Affection is adorable but excessive need for contact may hint at emotional dependence and a fear of being alone

Always needing PDAs

Taking a normal conversation in a different direction or overthinking every aspect is common with a clingy girlfriend

Overthinking every action

A clingy girlfriend often keeps an eye on her partner's activities on social media. Whether texting someone or sharing any posts, she often feels uncomfortable

Checking social media

The one who is sensitive to rejection or criticism is referred to as clingy. It can stop the growth of a relationship

No tolerance for criticism

However, a clingy girlfriend may struggle to respect personal boundaries and is likely to invade her partner's privacy

Non-allowance of personal space

A girlfriend who tries to control her partner's choices or decisions displays clingy behavior

Manipulating decisions

