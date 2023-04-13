Heading 3

 Arpita Sarkar

Relationship

APRIL 13, 2023

10 Signs Of A Healthy Relationship

Image- Pexels

You don’t have to delight in everything your partner does, but you do need to respect each other. Even if you don’t love all the same things that your partner loves, in a healthy relationship you respect and accept your differences

You respect each other 

Image- Pexels

Healthy relationships are built on trust. And trust applies to fidelity, finances, parenting, and more. Trustworthy partners are predictable, faithful, and reliable

You trust one another

Communication is a two-way street: You need to be able to speak your mind, and you also need to be able to hear your partner speak their mind

Image- Pexels

You communicate well as a couple

The top predictor of a healthy union is feeling that your partner is committed to the relationship

Image- Pexels

You’re both committed to the relationship

Image- Pexels

You’re kind to each other

In a healthy relationship, both parties treat each other with care and compassion

It’s healthy for couples to have individual interests and to spend time apart, but healthy couples do enjoy spending time together, whether they binge a TV series together, work out together, or enjoy regular date nights

Image- Pexels

You enjoy each other’s company

Whether you want to write a book, earn a degree, or start a business, it’s important that your significant other supports your dreams

Image- Pexels

You support each other’s goals

In a healthy relationship, partners collaborate on decisions. Whether you’re deciding something as mundane as what to have for dinner or something as momentous as where to live, you and your significant other should listen to each other and come to a mutually agreeable decision

Image- Pexels

You make decisions together

What you think of your relationship is the most important opinion to consider, of course. But if the majority of people who love you and want the best for you think you’re better off single, it’s a good idea to take an impartial look at your relationship to determine why other people don’t see it as a healthy one

Image- Pexels

Your friends and family support your relationship

The best way to know that you’re in a healthy relationship is to consider how your relationship makes you feel

Image- Pexels

You feel supported and cared for

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here