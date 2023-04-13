APRIL 13, 2023
10 Signs Of A Healthy Relationship
Image- Pexels
You don’t have to delight in everything your partner does, but you do need to respect each other. Even if you don’t love all the same things that your partner loves, in a healthy relationship you respect and accept your differences
You respect each other
Image- Pexels
Healthy relationships are built on trust. And trust applies to fidelity, finances, parenting, and more. Trustworthy partners are predictable, faithful, and reliable
You trust one another
Communication is a two-way street: You need to be able to speak your mind, and you also need to be able to hear your partner speak their mind
Image- Pexels
You communicate well as a couple
The top predictor of a healthy union is feeling that your partner is committed to the relationship
Image- Pexels
You’re both committed to the relationship
Image- Pexels
You’re kind to each other
In a healthy relationship, both parties treat each other with care and compassion
It’s healthy for couples to have individual interests and to spend time apart, but healthy couples do enjoy spending time together, whether they binge a TV series together, work out together, or enjoy regular date nights
Image- Pexels
You enjoy each other’s company
Whether you want to write a book, earn a degree, or start a business, it’s important that your significant other supports your dreams
Image- Pexels
You support each other’s goals
In a healthy relationship, partners collaborate on decisions. Whether you’re deciding something as mundane as what to have for dinner or something as momentous as where to live, you and your significant other should listen to each other and come to a mutually agreeable decision
Image- Pexels
You make decisions together
What you think of your relationship is the most important opinion to consider, of course. But if the majority of people who love you and want the best for you think you’re better off single, it’s a good idea to take an impartial look at your relationship to determine why other people don’t see it as a healthy one
Image- Pexels
Your friends and family support your relationship
The best way to know that you’re in a healthy relationship is to consider how your relationship makes you feel
Image- Pexels
You feel supported and cared for
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.