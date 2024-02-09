Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 09, 2024

10 signs of a healthy relationship

They don't make you a villain for having boundaries

#1

Image: pexels 

They hold themselves accountable for their feelings, words and actions

#2

Image: pexels 

They listen and validate you, even when they disagree

#3

Image: pexels 

They don't withhold love when you do something they disagree with

#4

Image: pexels 

They never cross lines during an argument

#5

Image: pexels 

They don't have to understand your decisions to respect them

#6

Image: pexels 

You both have your own identities and support each other's individual growth 

#7

Image: pexels 

They hold themselves accountable for their own happiness

#8

Image: pexels 

You enjoy spending time together and prioritize your relationship

#9

Image: pexels 

They start uncomfortable conversations to make things better

#10

Image: pexels 

