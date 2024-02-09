Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 09, 2024
10 signs of a healthy relationship
They don't make you a villain for having boundaries
#1
Image: pexels
They hold themselves accountable for their feelings, words and actions
#2
Image: pexels
They listen and validate you, even when they disagree
#3
Image: pexels
They don't withhold love when you do something they disagree with
#4
Image: pexels
They never cross lines during an argument
#5
Image: pexels
They don't have to understand your decisions to respect them
#6
Image: pexels
You both have your own identities and support each other's individual growth
#7
Image: pexels
They hold themselves accountable for their own happiness
#8
Image: pexels
You enjoy spending time together and prioritize your relationship
#9
Image: pexels
They start uncomfortable conversations to make things better
#10
Image: pexels
