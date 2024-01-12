Heading 3
10 Signs of a Serial dater
They hesitate to use terms like "boyfriend" or "girlfriend" or avoid discussing the exclusivity of their connection
Resist labeling
Serial daters habitually portray themselves as victims to gain sympathy. By earning your pity, they hope to keep you emotionally invested
Sympathy Card
They avoid engaging in discussions about profound emotions, personal beliefs, or long-term aspirations
No deep conversation
They restrict themselves to form deep emotional attachments. Instead, they opt for a more carefree and surface-level approach
No Deep Connection
They tend to reply vaguely when asked to spend time with their lovers. They reject social activities or dates when their interest starts decreasing in a partner
Uneven Availability
Serial daters tend to put limited energy or dedication into a relationship. Rather they put more energy into pursuing new partners
Not Invested Fully
When someone has dated numerous mutual friends, it could indicate a particular approach to dating or relationships. Ultimately, it could affect your bond with them
Dated Numerous Mutuals
Serial daters keep their relationship casual because of which you might feel a sense of stagnancy in your relationship
Stagnancy in Relationship
Uneven Communication Pattern
A serial dater always engages in irregular or sporadic communication with their partner. They follow an uneven communication pattern
They don't care about your feelings. They are only with you till the time they find a new partner
No Care
