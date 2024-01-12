Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

January 12, 2024

10 Signs of a Serial dater

They hesitate to use terms like "boyfriend" or "girlfriend" or avoid discussing the exclusivity of their connection

Resist labeling 

Serial daters habitually portray themselves as victims to gain sympathy. By earning your pity, they hope to keep you emotionally invested 

Sympathy Card 

They avoid engaging in discussions about profound emotions, personal beliefs, or long-term aspirations 

No deep conversation 

They restrict themselves to form deep emotional attachments. Instead, they opt for a more carefree and surface-level approach 

No Deep Connection

They tend to reply vaguely when asked to spend time with their lovers. They reject social activities or dates when their interest starts decreasing in a partner

Uneven Availability 

Serial daters tend to put limited energy or dedication into a relationship. Rather they put more energy into pursuing new partners 

Not Invested Fully 

When someone has dated numerous mutual friends, it could indicate a particular approach to dating or relationships. Ultimately, it could affect your bond with them

Dated Numerous Mutuals 

Serial daters keep their relationship casual because of which you might feel a sense of stagnancy in your relationship 

Stagnancy in Relationship 

Uneven Communication Pattern 

A serial dater always engages in irregular or sporadic communication with their partner. They follow an uneven communication pattern

They don't care about your feelings. They are only with you till the time they find a new partner 

No Care 

