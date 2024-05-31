Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
MAY 31, 2024
10 Signs of a Toxic Mother-In-Law
A typical trait of a manipulative mother-in-law is her narcissism, which is quite nerve-wracking to deal with
She Is a Narcissist
Image: pexels
If she often throws jokes about your race or culture, then it's a sign that she is a toxic person
She Belittles your race or culture
Image: pexels
She would always be unwelcoming, would never call or bother to check up on you, and keep a cold aura around her
Resentment towards you
Image: pexels
A Toxic Mother-In-Law will constantly intrude on your personal matters. Be it your lifestyle, career, or any other private thing
Intruding in your decisions
Image: pexels
If she is constantly making negative remarks about you and your choices then She is a toxic person
Critical towards you
Image: pexels
If your mother-in-law constantly tries to interfere in your family or sabotages your marital bond, it shows that she may be jealous of your togetherness
Jealous of your marital bond
Image: pexels
Being passive-aggressive and indirectly addressing negative feelings is a hallmark of a bad mother-in-law
Passive-aggressive
Image: pexels
She manipulates your spouse and puts you in a negative light. She might spice up the narrative or play a victim card
Manipulative in behavior
Image: pexels
As part of her manipulation scheme, a controlling mother-in-law will gossip about you to everyone, including friends and family during family gatherings
Gossips About You
Image: pexels
No matter how much effort you put in, she would always show her unkind behavior
She Cannot be Pleased
Image: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.