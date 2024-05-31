Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

 Lifestyle 

MAY 31, 2024

10 Signs of a Toxic Mother-In-Law

A typical trait of a manipulative mother-in-law is her narcissism, which is quite nerve-wracking to deal with

 She Is a Narcissist 

If she often throws jokes about your race or culture, then it's a sign that she is a toxic person 

She Belittles your race or culture 

She would always be unwelcoming, would never call or bother to check up on you, and keep a cold aura around her

Resentment towards you 

A Toxic Mother-In-Law will constantly intrude on your personal matters. Be it your lifestyle, career, or any other private thing 

Intruding in your decisions

If she is constantly making negative remarks about you and your choices then She is a toxic person 

Critical towards you 

If your mother-in-law constantly tries to interfere in your family or sabotages your marital bond, it shows that she may be jealous of your togetherness

Jealous of your marital bond 

Being passive-aggressive and indirectly addressing negative feelings is a hallmark of a bad mother-in-law

Passive-aggressive

She manipulates your spouse and puts you in a negative light. She might spice up the narrative or play a victim card

Manipulative in behavior 

As part of her manipulation scheme, a controlling mother-in-law will gossip about you to everyone, including friends and family during family gatherings

Gossips About You 

No matter how much effort you put in, she would always show her unkind behavior 

She Cannot be Pleased 

