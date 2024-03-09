Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 09, 2024

10 Signs of a Toxic Sibling

They don't accept when they commit a mistake

#1

 Image: Kareena Kapoor's Instagram 

They steal credit for your accomplishments

#2

Image: pexels

They make you feel guilty about your past

#3

Image: pexels

They downgrade you in front of others

#4

Image: pexels

They play the victim card every time

Image: pexels

#5

They manipulate you and make you question yourself

#6

Image: pexels

They blame you for everything that goes wrong, even when it's not your fault

#7

Image: pexels

They are always trying to one-up you or make you feel inferior

#8

Image: pexels

#9

Image: pexels

They invalidate your feelings

They are controlling

 #10

Image: pexels

