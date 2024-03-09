Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 09, 2024
10 Signs of a Toxic Sibling
They don't accept when they commit a mistake
They steal credit for your accomplishments
They make you feel guilty about your past
They downgrade you in front of others
They play the victim card every time
They manipulate you and make you question yourself
They blame you for everything that goes wrong, even when it's not your fault
They are always trying to one-up you or make you feel inferior
They invalidate your feelings
They are controlling
