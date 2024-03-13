Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

March 13, 2024

10 Signs of a Toxic workplace

Employees are scared to make mistakes due to accusations, making them scared and hindering team progress

Fear of mistakes

In a toxic workplace, employees often don’t trust each other, and keeping an eye on them, leads employees to lose trust in their abilities

Trust issues

Without giving a brief about roles and responsibilities employees may not have an idea about their work, leading to confusion among employees

Unclear roles

If employees are having a toxic environment they might feel stress about burnout, not agreeing with management, fear of not doing the expected work, and more

High-level stress

Rather than having clear communication if people, stare, pass comments, or whisper it can be considered workplace bullying leading employees to feel depressed or anxiety

Office gossip

Instead of giving work-life balance, employees are asked to work till late, respond to mail after working hours, or have to work on weekends

Unhealthy work environment

Manipulative behavior causes individuals to question their perceptions, often through gossip, belittlement, exclusion, or negative performance feedback

Gaslighting

Employees feel disconnected and lack mentorship, hindering their career support and making it difficult to determine the next step in their career

Lack of career support

Low morale and negativity

Low morale spreads negativity, impacting the entire workplace. So management needs to take the correct steps to address and prevent them quickly

Employee doesn’t feel safe addressing their health needs, leading them to feel guilty and scared of taking leave 

Sick guilt

