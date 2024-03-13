Heading 3
March 13, 2024
10 Signs of a Toxic workplace
Employees are scared to make mistakes due to accusations, making them scared and hindering team progress
Fear of mistakes
Image Source: Freepik
In a toxic workplace, employees often don’t trust each other, and keeping an eye on them, leads employees to lose trust in their abilities
Trust issues
Image Source: Freepik
Without giving a brief about roles and responsibilities employees may not have an idea about their work, leading to confusion among employees
Unclear roles
Image Source: Freepik
If employees are having a toxic environment they might feel stress about burnout, not agreeing with management, fear of not doing the expected work, and more
High-level stress
Image Source: Freepik
Rather than having clear communication if people, stare, pass comments, or whisper it can be considered workplace bullying leading employees to feel depressed or anxiety
Image Source: Freepik
Office gossip
Instead of giving work-life balance, employees are asked to work till late, respond to mail after working hours, or have to work on weekends
Unhealthy work environment
Image Source: Freepik
Manipulative behavior causes individuals to question their perceptions, often through gossip, belittlement, exclusion, or negative performance feedback
Gaslighting
Image Source: Freepik
Employees feel disconnected and lack mentorship, hindering their career support and making it difficult to determine the next step in their career
Lack of career support
Image Source: Freepik
Low morale and negativity
Image Source: Freepik
Low morale spreads negativity, impacting the entire workplace. So management needs to take the correct steps to address and prevent them quickly
Employee doesn’t feel safe addressing their health needs, leading them to feel guilty and scared of taking leave
Sick guilt
Image Source: Freepik
