APRIL 16, 2023

10 Signs Of A Volatile Relationship
If you and your partner do not talk for days at a time after you get into a fight, you may have a volatile relationship. In some cases, a couple may not talk for weeks after they have a serious argument
Not talking for a long period
It is best if you also consider why you are arguing. If you don’t remember what the problem was in the first place after you get into a disagreement with your partner, it may indicate volatile behavior in a relationship
Arguing for no reason
Have you ever felt like you don’t even know who your mate is and that your relationship might not work out? This could also indicate that the relationship is volatile, but it doesn’t have to stay that way
Feeling like your mate is a stranger
Anytime you react angrily when arguing with your partner, this can be detrimental to the relationship. This may mean you have volatile emotions that you need to address before they become something that causes you to experience mental or physical health issues
You react in anger during fights
Lack of compromise
Something else you may want to change is how you approach situations with your mate. Do you try to get closer to a compromise when you have a disagreement? If the answer is no, it may be time to try this
While you might not think you are wrong regarding arguments or things you do in your relationship, this may not be the case. This is why apologizing is essential when you are out of line or doing something wrong
Lack of apologies
A relationship should be fair, so consider how much you put in versus how much they are. If it is skewed one way or the other, this must be remedied as soon as possible
Lack of compliments
Love is about being vulnerable and your significant other being able to make you feel safe and protected. If you aren’t allowing yours to show that they want to protect you, think about if this can be changed
Fear of being vulnerable
In certain situations, one partner may blame all the relationship problems on the other person. This is unfair since you may also have certain issues or personality traits that prevent you from trusting the person you love or communicating with them as you should. Both of these things may require seeking counseling to get better, and trust is needed within a relationship
Lack of self-realization
It is okay to argue with each other or have a different opinion whenever things need to be worked through or changed. However, if you are arguing and are not coming together to work through issues, this is something that can hold back a relationship
No effective communication
