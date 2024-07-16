Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

july 16, 2024

10 signs of an emotionally safe relationship

Feeling safe and relaxed when you are in their presence

#1

Image: Freepik

They show you they care through their actions more than just words

#2

Image: Freepik

They are self-aware and can take ownership when they mess up

#3

Image: Freepik

Their apologies are not only words, but also changes in behavior

#4

Image: Freepik

Spending much more time getting along than engaging in conflict

#5

Image: Freepik

There is effective conflict resolution & respectful communication

Image: Freepik

#6

They don't intentionally and repeatedly do things you ask them not to

#7

Image: Freepik

There are mutual efforts towards developing a healthy relationship

#8

Image: Freepik

Not wondering if or when they will follow through on a commitment

#9

Image: Freepik

There aren't high highs and low lows... it is mostly calm & consistent

#10

Image: Freepik

