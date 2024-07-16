Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
july 16, 2024
10 signs of an emotionally safe relationship
Feeling safe and relaxed when you are in their presence
#1
They show you they care through their actions more than just words
#2
They are self-aware and can take ownership when they mess up
#3
Their apologies are not only words, but also changes in behavior
#4
Spending much more time getting along than engaging in conflict
#5
There is effective conflict resolution & respectful communication
#6
They don't intentionally and repeatedly do things you ask them not to
#7
There are mutual efforts towards developing a healthy relationship
#8
Not wondering if or when they will follow through on a commitment
#9
There aren't high highs and low lows... it is mostly calm & consistent
#10
