Priyanshi Shah

NOVEMBER 04, 2023

10 Signs of being in love

 Lifestyle

You find yourself thinking about the person you love frequently even when you’re not with them

Constant thoughts

Their well–being becomes a top priority for you and you’re willing to make any sacrifices

Prioritizing their happiness

You might get excited when you think about or are around the person you love

Butterflies in stomach

You become more empathetic and understanding, trying to see things from their perspective

Increased empathy

Being in love can lead to increase sense of happiness, and joy when you are with them

Happiness

You feel a deep connection with the person, and are comfortable in sharing your feelings

Deep emotional connection

You have a strong desire to spend time and create memorable experiences together

Want to spend time together

You might experience jealousy or insecurity when they are close to other people for romantic interests

Jealousy

Your heart beat increases and you start Blushing as soon you’re near them

Physical signs

You start to imagine a future with this person and think about long-term commitments or life goals together

Future Planning

