Their well–being becomes a top priority for you and you’re willing to make any sacrifices
Prioritizing their happiness
You might get excited when you think about or are around the person you love
Butterflies in stomach
You become more empathetic and understanding, trying to see things from their perspective
Increased empathy
Being in love can lead to increase sense of happiness, and joy when you are with them
Happiness
You feel a deep connection with the person, and are comfortable in sharing your feelings
Deep emotional connection
You have a strong desire to spend time and create memorable experiences together
Want to spend time together
You might experience jealousy or insecurity when they are close to other people for romantic interests
Jealousy
Your heart beat increases and you start Blushing as soon you’re near them
Physical signs
You start to imagine a future with this person and think about long-term commitments or life goals together
Future Planning
