Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 21, 2024
10 signs of green flags in yourself
You've learned how to manage your emotions and create a pause between stimulus plus response
#1
You don't need to put others down to feel better about yourself
#2
Your self-talk is becoming more positive and empowering
#3
You can admit when you're wrong and don't make a big deal of it when you're right
#4
You can rest without feeling guilty
#5
You are able to preserve your independence in relationships and have healthy attachment
#6
You have good understanding of your strengths and weaknesses and actively work on personal growth
#7
You can be counted on to follow through on your commitments and be there for others
#8
#9
You are receptive to new ideas and willing to consider different viewpoints
You understand that people and situations aren't black or white
#10
