Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 21, 2024

10 signs of green flags in yourself

You've learned how to manage your emotions and create a pause between stimulus plus response

#1

You don't need to put others down to feel better about yourself

#2

Your self-talk is becoming more positive and empowering

#3

You can admit when you're wrong and don't make a big deal of it when you're right

#4

You can rest without feeling guilty

#5

You are able to preserve your independence in relationships and have healthy attachment

#6

You have good understanding of your strengths and weaknesses and actively work on personal growth

#7

You can be counted on to follow through on your commitments and be there for others

#8

#9

You are receptive to new ideas and willing to consider different viewpoints

You understand that people and situations aren't black or white

#10

