Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

March 26, 2024

10 signs of Growth mindset

You enjoy being by yourself and see it as a chance to grow stronger

#1

You say nice things to yourself and believe in your abilities

#2

You spend time learning about yourself to become a better person

#3

You take care of yourself without feeling bad about it, because it’s important for your happiness

#4

You understand that everyone has their struggles

#5

When you make mistakes, you learn from them to become better

#6

You know you are valuable, no matter what others say

#7

Even if people disagree, you stay true to what you believe in

#8

#9

You are grateful for hard times because they make you stronger

You naturally want to help and support others

#10

