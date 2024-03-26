Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
March 26, 2024
10 signs of Growth mindset
You enjoy being by yourself and see it as a chance to grow stronger
#1
Image Source: Freepik
You say nice things to yourself and believe in your abilities
#2
Image Source: Freepik
You spend time learning about yourself to become a better person
#3
Image Source: Freepik
You take care of yourself without feeling bad about it, because it’s important for your happiness
#4
Image Source: Freepik
You understand that everyone has their struggles
Image Source: Freepik
#5
When you make mistakes, you learn from them to become better
#6
Image Source: Freepik
You know you are valuable, no matter what others say
#7
Image Source: Freepik
Even if people disagree, you stay true to what you believe in
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
You are grateful for hard times because they make you stronger
You naturally want to help and support others
#10
Image Source: Freepik
