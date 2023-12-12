Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

December 12, 2023

10 signs of loneliness 

You constantly feel tired

You care a lot about material possessions

You find yourself taking really long and hot showers

You have feelings of anxiety or sadness, including depression

You're spending a lot of time on social media

You've gained weight

Your sense of self-confidence, self-worth, or self-esteem decreased a lot 

Struggling to maintain or make close relationships with others

Disruption in sleeping cycles and eating habits

Your mind only thinks negative and even you get suicidal thoughts

