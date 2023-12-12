Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
December 12, 2023
10 signs of loneliness
You constantly feel tired
#1
You care a lot about material possessions
#2
You find yourself taking really long and hot showers
#3
You have feelings of anxiety or sadness, including depression
#4
You're spending a lot of time on social media
#5
You've gained weight
#6
Your sense of self-confidence, self-worth, or self-esteem decreased a lot
#7
Struggling to maintain or make close relationships with others
#8
Disruption in sleeping cycles and eating habits
#9
Your mind only thinks negative and even you get suicidal thoughts
#10
