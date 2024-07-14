Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

july 14, 2024

10 signs of Love at first sight

Feeling a strong and immediate bond with someone you've just met

Instant Connection

Experiencing nervousness or excitement when you see that person

Butterflies in Stomach

Finding it hard to take your eyes off them or feeling like they're doing the same

Continuous Gaze

Wanting to know more about them, even if you've just had a brief interaction

Deep Interest

Your heart might race, your palms get sweaty, or you feel a warm sensation around them.

Physical Reactions

Losing track of time when you're around them as if hours feel like minutes

Time Flies

Feeling a strong urge to protect or be there for them, even without knowing them well

Protective Instincts

Overlooking any potential flaws or imperfections because of the strong attraction

Ignoring Flaws

They're always on your mind, and you can't shake the feeling

Thinking About Them Constantly

Feeling like this person completes you in some way

Feeling Complete

