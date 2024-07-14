Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
july 14, 2024
10 signs of Love at first sight
Feeling a strong and immediate bond with someone you've just met
Instant Connection
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Experiencing nervousness or excitement when you see that person
Butterflies in Stomach
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Finding it hard to take your eyes off them or feeling like they're doing the same
Continuous Gaze
Image: Freepik
Wanting to know more about them, even if you've just had a brief interaction
Deep Interest
Image: Freepik
Your heart might race, your palms get sweaty, or you feel a warm sensation around them.
Physical Reactions
Image: Freepik
Losing track of time when you're around them as if hours feel like minutes
Image: Freepik
Time Flies
Feeling a strong urge to protect or be there for them, even without knowing them well
Protective Instincts
Image: Freepik
Overlooking any potential flaws or imperfections because of the strong attraction
Ignoring Flaws
Image: Freepik
They're always on your mind, and you can't shake the feeling
Thinking About Them Constantly
Image: Freepik
Feeling like this person completes you in some way
Feeling Complete
Image: Freepik
