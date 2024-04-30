Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
april 30, 2024
10 signs of love bombing
They shower you with excessive affection/compliments from the start
#1
They talk about a future with you before getting to know you
#2
#3
They reach out excessively and expect the same amount of attention
They give you over the top gifts early on
#4
Your relationship is becoming very serious very quickly
#5
They don't respect your boundaries
#6
You are made to feel like you "owe" them something because of what they give you
#7
#8
They are over the top with PDA
#9
You feel like you have to walk on eggshells around them
They ask for commitment prematurely
#10
