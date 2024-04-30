Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle 

april 30, 2024

10 signs of love bombing

They shower you with excessive affection/compliments from the start

#1

Image Source: Freepik 

They talk about a future with you before getting to know you

#2

Image Source: Freepik 

#3

Image Source: Freepik 
 

They reach out excessively and expect the same amount of attention

They give you over the top gifts early on

#4

Image Source: Freepik 

Your relationship is becoming very serious very quickly

Image Source: Freepik 

#5

They don't respect your boundaries

#6

Image Source: Freepik 

You are made to feel like you "owe" them something because of what they give you

#7

Image Source: Freepik 

#8

Image Source: Freepik 

They are over the top with PDA

#9

Image Source: Freepik 

You feel like you have to walk on eggshells around them

They ask for commitment prematurely

#10

Image Source: Freepik 

