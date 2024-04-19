Heading 3
Jiya Surana
APRIL 19, 2024
10 signs of mature attraction
You can make each other laugh
#1
You're both comfortable with each other's touch and proximity
#2
You remember the smallest details about one another
#3
Conversation flows easily, and you're both genuinely interested in learning about the other person
#4
There is mutual flirting from both sides
#5
Your face lights up when you see each other
#6
Even the silence is comfortable between you two
#7
#8
People start to comment about your connection
#9
You can't stop looking into each other's eyes
#10
You cozy up to each other when you're on a date
