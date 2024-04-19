Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

APRIL 19, 2024

10 signs of mature attraction

You can make each other laugh

#1

You're both comfortable with each other's touch and proximity

#2

You remember the smallest details about one another

#3

Conversation flows easily, and you're both genuinely interested in learning about the other person

#4

There is mutual flirting from both sides

#5

Your face lights up when you see each other

#6

Even the silence is comfortable between you two 

#7

#8

People start to comment about your connection

#9

You can't stop looking into each other's eyes

#10

You cozy up to each other when you're on a date

