One person is always trying to make communication and looks like they’re only making an effort to maintain contact
Unequal communication
one person is always there to help and support but the favor is rarely returned
Lack of support
One person always gets their way and another person compromises to avoid conflict
Unwillingness to compromise
You feel that your needs, feelings and opinions are not valued
Feeling unimportant
In a healthy relationship there is a balance of give and take but in one-sided there is always one person giving everything
No reciprocity
One person puts little effort into spending time together while others keep thinking of being together
Lack of effort
You feel that your partner only contacts you when they need something
Feeling used
If one person is discussing the future together another person will try to avoid it
Different plans
Continuously giving in one-sided relationship can lead to emotional burnout, stress, and feeling of unhappiness
Emotional exhaustion
