Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

NOVEMBER 04, 2023

10 Signs of one-sided relationship

Lifestyle 

One person is more emotionally invested than another

Emotional imbalance

Images source- Pexels

One person is always trying to make communication and looks like they’re only making an effort to maintain contact

Unequal communication

Images source- Pexels

one person is always there to help and support but the favor is rarely returned

Lack of support

Images source- Pexels

One person always gets their way and another person compromises to avoid conflict

Unwillingness to compromise

Images source- Pexels

You feel that your needs, feelings and opinions are not valued

Feeling unimportant

Images source- Pexels

In a healthy relationship there is a balance of give and take but in one-sided there is always one person giving everything 

No reciprocity

Images source- Pexels

One person puts little effort into spending time together while others keep thinking of being together

Lack of effort

Images source- Pexels

You feel that your partner only contacts you when they need something

Feeling used

Images source- Pexels

If one person is discussing the future together another person will try to avoid it

Different plans

Images source- Pexels

Continuously giving in one-sided relationship can lead to emotional burnout, stress, and feeling of unhappiness 

 Emotional exhaustion

Images source- Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here