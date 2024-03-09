Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 09, 2024

10 Signs of one-sided relationship

You find yourself putting in most of the work, whether it's initiating plans, making compromises, or showing affection

#1

Image: pexels

Listening to them but you are not heard

#2

Image: pexels

You're always the one apologizing

#3

Image: pexels

You make excuses for their behavior

#4

Image: pexels

Feeling frustrated after spending time together

Image: pexels

#5

They never sacrifice anything that's important to them for you

#6

Image: pexels

Feeling the relationship would collapse if you don't put in more effort

#7

Image: pexels

There is a persistent sense of insecurity

#8

Image: pexels

#9

Image: pexels

You're never certain about how they are feeling

You think you can change or control them

 #10

Image: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here