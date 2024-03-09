Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 09, 2024
10 Signs of one-sided relationship
You find yourself putting in most of the work, whether it's initiating plans, making compromises, or showing affection
#1
Image: pexels
Listening to them but you are not heard
#2
Image: pexels
You're always the one apologizing
#3
Image: pexels
You make excuses for their behavior
#4
Image: pexels
Feeling frustrated after spending time together
Image: pexels
#5
They never sacrifice anything that's important to them for you
#6
Image: pexels
Feeling the relationship would collapse if you don't put in more effort
#7
Image: pexels
There is a persistent sense of insecurity
#8
Image: pexels
#9
Image: pexels
You're never certain about how they are feeling
You think you can change or control them
#10
Image: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.