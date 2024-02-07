Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 07, 2024

10 Signs of Parental Emotional Abuse

This involves enduring a relentless barrage of negative comments, criticism, or insults about various aspects of your life

 Constant Criticism

Image: pexels 

In such cases, you are consistently made to feel small, insignificant, or worthless through derogatory language and demeaning remarks

Verbal Belittling

Image: pexels 

An outrageous parent may engage in name-calling by frequently using derogatory names or labels to hurt and degrade you. These names can range from hurtful insults to offensive slurs

Name-calling

Image: pexels 

Experiencing frequent episodes of yelling, shouting, or screaming directed at you in anger or frustration can be incredibly distressing

Yelling And Shouting

Image: pexels 

A toxic parent habitually blames you, even when you are not responsible for problems or issues

Blaming

Image: pexels 

It is a sign of mental abuse from parents' insidious emotional abuse. It involves manipulating your perception of reality by denying or distorting facts

Gaslighting

Image: pexels 

It is a tactic few parents use to exert control and manipulate their kids. It involves deliberately giving them the cold shoulder and refusing to communicate

Silent treatment

Image: pexels 

These threats can take various forms, including threats of physical harm, abandonment, or other severe consequences if kids don't comply with their demands or wishes

Image: pexels 

Threats

Frequent use of sarcasm, mockery, or taunting is another way emotional abusers belittle and undermine their teenagers

Sarcasm

Image: pexels 

It involves using aggressive behavior, gestures, or expressions of anger to create a climate of fear and insecurity

Intimidation

Image: pexels 

