Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 29, 2024
10 Signs of Stress
Stress releases hormones, affecting your body and causing fatigue
Feeling tired
Image Source: freepik
Stress-related teeth grinding, linked to lack of sleep, can lead to dental issues
Teeth grinding
Image Source: freepik
Tension headaches, a result of stress, bring pressure to the head and neck
Headaches
Image Source: freepik
Stress heightens nervous system sensitivity, making you more reactive and irritable
Irritable
Image Source: freepik
Emotional response to stress may lead to tears, acting as a release for stress hormones
Image Source: freepik
Tearful
Stress disrupts hormone balance, affecting neurological pathways and leading to decreased libido
Loss of libido
Image Source: freepik
Stress can cause unhealthy eating patterns, from overeating to loss of appetite
Eating habits
Image Source: freepik
Chronic stress may lead to social withdrawal, impacting overall well-being
Less social
Image Source: freepik
Getting sick easily
Image Source: freepik
Stress suppresses the immune system, making you more susceptible to illnesses
Stress-induced chemicals increase heart rate and breathing, potentially leading to panic feelings or attacks
Feeling panicked
Image Source: freepik
