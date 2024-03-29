Heading 3

10 Signs of Stress

Stress releases hormones, affecting your body and causing fatigue

Feeling tired

 Stress-related teeth grinding, linked to lack of sleep, can lead to dental issues

Teeth grinding

 Tension headaches, a result of stress, bring pressure to the head and neck

 Headaches

Stress heightens nervous system sensitivity, making you more reactive and irritable

Irritable

 Emotional response to stress may lead to tears, acting as a release for stress hormones

Tearful

Stress disrupts hormone balance, affecting neurological pathways and leading to decreased libido

Loss of libido

Stress can cause unhealthy eating patterns, from overeating to loss of appetite

Eating habits

 Chronic stress may lead to social withdrawal, impacting overall well-being

Less social

Getting sick easily

 Stress suppresses the immune system, making you more susceptible to illnesses

Stress-induced chemicals increase heart rate and breathing, potentially leading to panic feelings or attacks

 Feeling panicked

