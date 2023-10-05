Heading 3
Jiya Surana
OCTOBER 05, 2023
10 signs relationship isn't working
Frequent disagreements and conflicts without resolution
Constant Arguments
Image: Pexels
Difficulty expressing your feelings or thoughts to your partner
Communication Breakdown
Image: Pexels
Feeling emotionally distant or detached from each other
Image: Pexels
Suspicion, jealousy, or a lack of trust in your partner's actions
Trust Issues
Image: Pexels
Ignoring each other's needs or prioritizing other aspects of life over the relationship
Neglect
Image: Pexels
Significant disparities in life goals and values
Different Priorities
Image: Pexels
Constantly feeling unhappy, unfulfilled, or unsatisfied in the relationship
Unhappiness
Image: Pexels
Feeling like you're the only one putting in effort to maintain the relationship
One-Sided Efforts
Image: Pexels
Recognizing signs of emotional, physical, or verbal abuse, manipulation, or toxicity
Red Flags
Image: Pexels
Your partner doesn't provide emotional support during challenging times
Lack of Support
Image: Pexels
