OCTOBER 05, 2023

10 signs relationship isn't working

Frequent disagreements and conflicts without resolution

Constant Arguments

Difficulty expressing your feelings or thoughts to your partner

Communication Breakdown

Feeling emotionally distant or detached from each other

Emotional Disconnect

Suspicion, jealousy, or a lack of trust in your partner's actions

Trust Issues

Ignoring each other's needs or prioritizing other aspects of life over the relationship

Neglect

Significant disparities in life goals and values

Different Priorities

Constantly feeling unhappy, unfulfilled, or unsatisfied in the relationship

Unhappiness

Feeling like you're the only one putting in effort to maintain the relationship

One-Sided Efforts

Recognizing signs of emotional, physical, or verbal abuse, manipulation, or toxicity

Red Flags

Your partner doesn't provide emotional support during challenging times

Lack of Support

