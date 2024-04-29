Heading 3

10 signs someone is attracted to you 

If someone is attracted to you, they will unconsciously fiddle with their hair when they're near you

#1

Image: Mahima Makwana Instagram 

When someone is attracted to you, they tend to touch their face more often in your presence

#2

Image: Ashish ojha photography Instagram 

If someone is attracted to you, they might raise and lower their eyebrows quickly when they catch sight of you

#3

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram 

When someone is attracted to you, they may pull you in for a tight hug when they see you

#4

Image: Freepik 

If someone is attracted to you, they will naturally adjust their walking pace to match yours

Image: Freepik 

#5

When someone is attracted to you, they will try to make eye contact with you after making a joke or saying something insightful

#6

Image: Ashish ojha photography Instagram

If someone is attracted to you, they will make an effort to spend one-on-one time with you even when you're in a group setting

#7

Image: Freepik 

#8

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram 

When someone is attracted to you, you might notice a slight flare of their nostrils when they're around you

#9

Image: Freepik 

If someone is attracted to you, they will make an effort to spend time with you and initiate conversations

When someone is attracted to you, they will compliment you and pay attention to small details about you

#10

Image: Freepik 

