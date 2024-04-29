Heading 3
APRIL 29, 2024
10 signs someone is attracted to you
If someone is attracted to you, they will unconsciously fiddle with their hair when they're near you
#1
Image: Mahima Makwana Instagram
When someone is attracted to you, they tend to touch their face more often in your presence
#2
Image: Ashish ojha photography Instagram
If someone is attracted to you, they might raise and lower their eyebrows quickly when they catch sight of you
#3
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
When someone is attracted to you, they may pull you in for a tight hug when they see you
#4
Image: Freepik
If someone is attracted to you, they will naturally adjust their walking pace to match yours
Image: Freepik
#5
When someone is attracted to you, they will try to make eye contact with you after making a joke or saying something insightful
#6
Image: Ashish ojha photography Instagram
If someone is attracted to you, they will make an effort to spend one-on-one time with you even when you're in a group setting
#7
Image: Freepik
#8
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
When someone is attracted to you, you might notice a slight flare of their nostrils when they're around you
#9
Image: Freepik
If someone is attracted to you, they will make an effort to spend time with you and initiate conversations
When someone is attracted to you, they will compliment you and pay attention to small details about you
#10
Image: Freepik
