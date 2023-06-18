Heading 3

JUNE 18, 2023

10 Signs someone is good for you

They give you enough time, attention and listen to you patiently and carefully

They make an effort to be present

Image : Pexels

They can communicate how they feel and they are not afraid of being vulnerable.

Image : Pexels

They are emotionally available to you

You spend your time doing activities that are meaningful to both of you

They value the same things as you do 

Image : Pexels

Communicate maturely during disagreements, and value your and their own personal space

They understand and respect boundaries

Image : Pexels

They honour your point of view

Image : Pexels

They understand that two people don't have to think completely alike to co-exist together

Image : Pexels

They motivate you to grow

They support you in your career, but more importantly, they encourage you

It's not all talk and no show; they do what they say most of the time

Their words match their actions

Image : Pexels

They make you smile when they're not present

Image : Pexels

Image : Pexels

But rather help you through them. 

They don't make you feel guilty for your shortcomings

Image : Pexels

You share similar hopes and dreams

Your life paths just work

