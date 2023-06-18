Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
JUNE 18, 2023
10 Signs someone is good for you
They give you enough time, attention and listen to you patiently and carefully
They make an effort to be present
Image : Pexels
They can communicate how they feel and they are not afraid of being vulnerable.
Image : Pexels
They are emotionally available to you
You spend your time doing activities that are meaningful to both of you
They value the same things as you do
Image : Pexels
Communicate maturely during disagreements, and value your and their own personal space
They understand and respect boundaries
Image : Pexels
They honour your point of view
Image : Pexels
They understand that two people don't have to think completely alike to co-exist together
Image : Pexels
They motivate you to grow
They support you in your career, but more importantly, they encourage you
It's not all talk and no show; they do what they say most of the time
Their words match their actions
Image : Pexels
They make you smile when they're not present
Image : Pexels
Image : Pexels
But rather help you through them.
They don't make you feel guilty for your shortcomings
Image : Pexels
You share similar hopes and dreams
Your life paths just work
