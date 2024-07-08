Heading 3
10 Signs Someone Is Jealous Of You
Put you down indirectly by advising public
#1
They never congratulate you
#2
Laughs hard when someone makes fun of you in a humiliating way
#3
They badmouth you behind your back
#4
They make emotionally charged comments
#5
Passive aggression for no reason
#6
Makes your big achievements seem ordinary
#7
Jealous people give you less eye contact
#8
They include criticism with any compliment
#9
Very curious to know your bad news
#10
