Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

10 signs someone is lying to you

Prolonged avoidance of eye contact is an indicator of deceit. Truthful people usually establish a sense of trust through direct eye contact

They Avoid Eye Contact

Image: Pexels

When someone is lying, they may try to distract you by tapping their feet, playing with their hair, or even moving their hands erratically

They Fidget

Image: Pexels

They make themselves sound like the victim, rather than the perpetrator and play with defensive language 

Use Defensive Language

Image: Pexels

Prolific liars tend to repeat certain phrases or words over and over again as if trying to hammer their story home

Repeating Phrases

Image: Pexels

When someone hesitates before answering a sensitive question or taking the time to think about their response, it is a sign of the same 

They Hesitate

Image: Pexels

Sometimes, they speak with full confidence and try to convince you anyhow. However, there is a fine line between confidence and arrogance 

Image: Pexels

They Sound Too Confident 

Their answers lack depth and specificity. They try to not provide too much information because of the fear of being caught 

 They're Vague

Image: Pexels

It's not unusual for a liar to try to cover up their dishonesty with an overly friendly attitude like a fake smile or a nervous laugh 

Over-friendly Attitude 

Image: Pexels

When they find themselves caught, they try to blame others and act innocent 

Blaming others

Image: Pexels

They change their story every now and then just to convince you anyhow. It's you who has to spot their hidden mistakes by going through the details 

Their Story Changes 

Image: Pexels

