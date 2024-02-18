Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 15, 2024
10 signs someone is lying to you
Prolonged avoidance of eye contact is an indicator of deceit. Truthful people usually establish a sense of trust through direct eye contact
They Avoid Eye Contact
Image: Pexels
When someone is lying, they may try to distract you by tapping their feet, playing with their hair, or even moving their hands erratically
They Fidget
Image: Pexels
They make themselves sound like the victim, rather than the perpetrator and play with defensive language
Use Defensive Language
Image: Pexels
Prolific liars tend to repeat certain phrases or words over and over again as if trying to hammer their story home
Repeating Phrases
Image: Pexels
When someone hesitates before answering a sensitive question or taking the time to think about their response, it is a sign of the same
They Hesitate
Image: Pexels
Sometimes, they speak with full confidence and try to convince you anyhow. However, there is a fine line between confidence and arrogance
Image: Pexels
They Sound Too Confident
Their answers lack depth and specificity. They try to not provide too much information because of the fear of being caught
They're Vague
Image: Pexels
It's not unusual for a liar to try to cover up their dishonesty with an overly friendly attitude like a fake smile or a nervous laugh
Over-friendly Attitude
Image: Pexels
When they find themselves caught, they try to blame others and act innocent
Blaming others
Image: Pexels
They change their story every now and then just to convince you anyhow. It's you who has to spot their hidden mistakes by going through the details
Their Story Changes
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.