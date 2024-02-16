Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
10 signs that you are feeling lonely
Feeling empty even when you're with other people
#1
Image Source: pexels
Having difficulty forming deep and meaningful connections
#2
Image Source: pexels
Craving constant approval and validation from others
#3
Image Source: pexels
Avoiding social situations out of fear of rejection
#4
Image Source: pexels
Daydreaming about having better relationships
Image Source: pexels
#5
Missing past relationships and memories intensely
#6
Image Source: pexels
Experiencing physical signs like fatigue due to loneliness
#7
Image Source: pexels
Overthinking social interactions & past conversations
#8
Image Source: pexels
#9
Image Source: pexels
Spending time on social media but still feeling isolated
Loss of interest in activities you used to enjoy
#10
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.