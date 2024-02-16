Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

10 signs that you are feeling lonely

Feeling empty even when you're with other people

#1

Image Source: pexels

Having difficulty forming deep and meaningful connections

#2

Image Source: pexels

Craving constant approval and validation from others

#3

Image Source: pexels

Avoiding social situations out of fear of rejection

#4

Image Source: pexels

Daydreaming about having better relationships

Image Source: pexels

#5

Missing past relationships and memories intensely

#6

Image Source: pexels

Experiencing physical signs like fatigue due to loneliness

#7

Image Source: pexels

Overthinking social interactions & past conversations

#8

Image Source: pexels

#9

Image Source: pexels

Spending time on social media but still feeling isolated

Loss of interest in activities you used to enjoy

#10

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here