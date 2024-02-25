Heading 3
10 signs that you have been friendzoned
Rare hugs or high-fives hint at a platonic bond
Limited Physical Contact
Their romantic tales seldom include you
They Talk About Other Love Interests
Your opinion is valued, but not romantically
They Seek Your Dating Advice
The "best friend" label feels permanent
They Mention Your Friendship Often
Flirting is absent, keeping things strictly friendly
Lack of Flirting
"Just friends" is the label they choose
They Introduce You as a Friend
Their matchmaking excludes you romantically
They Set You Up with Others
You're not their priority for romance
They Don't Make Time for You
They Talk About Their Romantic Goals
Future romantic plans don't involve you
They Don't Initiate Physical or Emotional Intimacy
Emotional walls keep things purely platonic
