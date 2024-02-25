Heading 3

FEBRUARY 25, 2024

10 signs that you have been friendzoned

Rare hugs or high-fives hint at a platonic bond

Limited Physical Contact 

Their romantic tales seldom include you

They Talk About Other Love Interests 

Your opinion is valued, but not romantically

They Seek Your Dating Advice 

The "best friend" label feels permanent

They Mention Your Friendship Often 

Flirting is absent, keeping things strictly friendly

Lack of Flirting 

"Just friends" is the label they choose

 They Introduce You as a Friend 

Their matchmaking excludes you romantically

They Set You Up with Others 

You're not their priority for romance

They Don't Make Time for You 

They Talk About Their Romantic Goals 

Future romantic plans don't involve you 

They Don't Initiate Physical or Emotional Intimacy 

Emotional walls keep things purely platonic

