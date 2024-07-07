Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

 Lifestyle

july 06, 2024

10 Signs that you need self-care

Honestly, there is no difference between any day of the week for you

Every day feels the same

Image Source: Freepik

If you're hitting the snooze more than twice, you need a reason to want to get up

You drag your feet getting out of bed

Image Source: Freepik

Is that because you're not taking care of yourself or because you've lost touch with who you really are?

You don't like what you see in the mirror

Image Source: Freepik

Avoiding social interactions or isolating yourself may indicate a need to reconnect with yourself and others through self-care practices

Social Withdrawal

Image Source: Freepik

All your stories when talking to anyone are about how hard you work and how bad you have it

You are in the competition of ‘who's got it worse’

Image Source: Freepik

When you feel jealous if something good happens to someone else or they're having fun, it's because there isn't enough good fun in your life

Image Source: Freepik

You are envious of others

You are simply trying to remember too much; stop telling yourself you're crazy or getting dementia

You are distracted & forgetful

Image Source: Freepik

You're really overwhelmed, so stop berating yourself for not being perfect

You are too hard on yourself

Image Source: Freepik

Frequent illnesses or a weakened immune system can be a sign that your body is run down and in need of care and attention

Decreased Immunity

Image Source: Freepik

If you find yourself easily annoyed or frustrated, it might be a sign that you need to take a break and focus on self-care

Increased Irritability

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here