Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
july 06, 2024
10 Signs that you need self-care
Honestly, there is no difference between any day of the week for you
Every day feels the same
Image Source: Freepik
If you're hitting the snooze more than twice, you need a reason to want to get up
You drag your feet getting out of bed
Image Source: Freepik
Is that because you're not taking care of yourself or because you've lost touch with who you really are?
You don't like what you see in the mirror
Image Source: Freepik
Avoiding social interactions or isolating yourself may indicate a need to reconnect with yourself and others through self-care practices
Social Withdrawal
Image Source: Freepik
All your stories when talking to anyone are about how hard you work and how bad you have it
You are in the competition of ‘who's got it worse’
Image Source: Freepik
When you feel jealous if something good happens to someone else or they're having fun, it's because there isn't enough good fun in your life
Image Source: Freepik
You are envious of others
You are simply trying to remember too much; stop telling yourself you're crazy or getting dementia
You are distracted & forgetful
Image Source: Freepik
You're really overwhelmed, so stop berating yourself for not being perfect
You are too hard on yourself
Image Source: Freepik
Frequent illnesses or a weakened immune system can be a sign that your body is run down and in need of care and attention
Decreased Immunity
Image Source: Freepik
If you find yourself easily annoyed or frustrated, it might be a sign that you need to take a break and focus on self-care
Increased Irritability
Image Source: Freepik
