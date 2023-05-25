mAY 25, 2023
10 Signs that your body needs detox soon
You might get puffy eyes after not sleeping enough or partying the whole night. It is a sign that your liver or kidney is battling to eliminate the harmful toxins present
You get puffy eyes
If your tongue color changes to white or yellowish that means you have a problem with indigestion
Change of tongue Colour
If you are having trouble sleeping that means the toxicity in your body is lowering the level of melanin, which helps you sleep. Detoxing will help you get back to your normal sleeping schedule
Insomnia
We live in a world full of toxic gasses and pollution which start accumulating in the body and cause fogging in the brain. If you experience ADHD (Attention-Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder) that means you need to detox asap
Trouble concentrating
Skin problems like acne, rashes, and breakouts can cause due to the toxins present in your body. Get a cleansing program if you experience this
Skin problems
Bloating usually means that you have indigestion and immunity issues, detox program will help you cleanse out the harmful toxins and help you achieve a healthier immune system
Bloating
If you usually experience migraines or headaches, it can be caused by the harmful toxins present in your body. Try a detox program to get rid of the problem
Migraines
Frequent constipation is a sign that your digestive tract is weak or something is wrong with it. You need to detox and you need to detox by consuming more raw veggies and fruits
Constipation
If you experience trouble in losing weight, that means your body is full of toxins, continue eating healthy meals, to keep your body clean. It will help you lose weight faster
Slow metabolism
Most of the time if your body feels fatigued or tired, that means your body needs to detox. A detox program will make you feel more energetic, lighter and happier
Fatigue
