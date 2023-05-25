Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

lifestyle

mAY 25, 2023

10 Signs that your body needs detox soon

You might get puffy eyes after not sleeping enough or partying the whole night. It is a sign that your liver or kidney is battling to eliminate the harmful toxins present

You get puffy eyes

Image: Pexels

Image : Pexels

If your tongue color changes to white or yellowish that means you have a problem with indigestion

Change of tongue Colour

Image : Pexels

If you are having trouble sleeping that means the toxicity in your body is lowering the level of melanin, which helps you sleep. Detoxing will help you get back to your normal sleeping schedule

Insomnia

Image : Pexels

We live in a world full of toxic gasses and pollution which start accumulating in the body and cause fogging in the brain. If you experience ADHD (Attention-Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder) that means you need to detox asap

Trouble concentrating

Image : Pexels

Skin problems like acne, rashes, and breakouts can cause due to the toxins present in your body. Get a cleansing program if you experience this

Skin problems

Image : Pexels

Bloating usually means that you have indigestion and immunity issues, detox program will help you cleanse out the harmful toxins and help you achieve a healthier immune system

Bloating

Image : Pexels

If you usually experience migraines or headaches, it can be caused by the harmful toxins present in your body. Try a detox program to get rid of the problem

Migraines

Image : Pexels

Frequent constipation is a sign that your digestive tract is weak or something is wrong with it. You need to detox and you need to detox by consuming more raw veggies and fruits

Constipation

Image : Pexels

If you experience trouble in losing weight, that means your body is full of toxins, continue eating healthy meals, to keep your body clean. It will help you lose weight faster

Slow metabolism

Image : Pexels

Most of the time if your body feels fatigued or tired, that means your body needs to detox. A detox program will make you feel more energetic, lighter and happier

Fatigue

