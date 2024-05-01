Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY  01, 2024

10 Signs That You're Mentally Strong

You understand that no one owes you anything. You fight and win your own battles

#1

You take nothing personally. You understand that your mental health is way more important than their opinion

#2

#3

You've set boundaries with people. You already understand you'll get misused for being too nice

You don't allow pain to destroy you. Instead, you build strength out of pain

#4

You take 100% responsibility for your own life and never complain or blame anyone or situations

#5

You take criticism and never get offended. So, you're never easy to control

#6

You never force anyone to choose you. Instead, you let people do whatever pleases them

#7

#8

You don't force your beliefs on people. You understand that not everyone needs to think the same way you do

#9

You've realized that you are not responsible for anyone's happiness but yourself

You never use your weekend to "escape" the life you already have. Instead, you use it to build yourself the life you want

#10

