MAY 01, 2024
10 Signs That You're Mentally Strong
You understand that no one owes you anything. You fight and win your own battles
You take nothing personally. You understand that your mental health is way more important than their opinion
You've set boundaries with people. You already understand you'll get misused for being too nice
You don't allow pain to destroy you. Instead, you build strength out of pain
You take 100% responsibility for your own life and never complain or blame anyone or situations
You take criticism and never get offended. So, you're never easy to control
You never force anyone to choose you. Instead, you let people do whatever pleases them
You don't force your beliefs on people. You understand that not everyone needs to think the same way you do
You've realized that you are not responsible for anyone's happiness but yourself
You never use your weekend to "escape" the life you already have. Instead, you use it to build yourself the life you want
