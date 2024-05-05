Heading 3
10 signs they are insecure
They are jealous or anxious about your interactions with your desired gender
They make small comments about doubting you / not trusting you
Everything always seems to be someone else's fault and they're "the good guy" in the stories they tell
They're overly affectionate early on
They need constant reassurance about how you feel
They have a difficult time maintaining independence and don't fully support yours
They're overly clingy
They can be controlling or manipulative
They don't hold themselves accountable
They have a hard time celebrating your wins or being genuinely happy for you
