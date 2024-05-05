Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY 05, 2024

10 signs they are insecure

They are jealous or anxious about your interactions with your desired gender

#1

They make small comments about doubting you / not trusting you

#2

#3

Everything always seems to be someone else's fault and they're "the good guy" in the stories they tell

They're overly affectionate early on

#4

They need constant reassurance about how you feel

#5

They have a difficult time maintaining independence and don't fully support yours

#6

They're overly clingy

#7

#8

They can be controlling or manipulative

#9

They don't hold themselves accountable

They have a hard time celebrating your wins or being genuinely happy for you

#10

