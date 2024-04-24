Heading 3
10 signs they want to make it official
They start to ask your opinions on decisions they are making
#1
You feel like you can count on them and their behavior is consistent
#2
You're not questioning how they feel
#3
They include you in plans with their friends
#4
They remember small details about your life and day-to-day
#5
Texting/communication becomes more regular vs just to make plans
#6
They mention something that reminded them of you
#7
#8
They compliment you on non-physical aspects
#9
You spend more nights together
They plan more meaningful dates and schedule things farther out
#10
