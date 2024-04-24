Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

APRIL 24, 2024

10 signs they want to make it official

They start to ask your opinions on decisions they are making

#1

Image: Pulkit Samrat Instagram 

You feel like you can count on them and their behavior is consistent

#2

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram 

You're not questioning how they feel

#3

Image: Tahira Kashyap Instagram 

They include you in plans with their friends

#4

Image: Alanna Panday Instagram 

They remember small details about your life and day-to-day

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram 

#5

Texting/communication becomes more regular vs just to make plans

#6

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram 

They mention something that reminded them of you

#7

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram 

#8

Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram 

They compliment you on non-physical aspects

#9

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram 

You spend more nights together

They plan more meaningful dates and schedule things farther out

#10

Image: Arti Singh Instagram 

