Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 11, 2024
10 Signs you are a classist
You assume everyone can afford basic necessities
#1
You judge people for not having savings
#2
You think that people who didn't study in private schools are inferior
#3
You treat your house-help with utter contempt or disdain
#4
You think people are just lazy for not working or earning enough
#5
You assume that someone is unintelligent because they are poor
#6
You look down on people who use older versions of phones or gadgets
#7
You think people who don't own branded things don't care about their appearance
#8
#9
Prioritizing material wealth and possessions over empathy, compassion, and human connection
You judge people for juggling multiple jobs
#10
