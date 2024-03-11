Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 11, 2024

10 Signs you are a classist

You assume everyone can afford basic necessities

#1

Image Source: pexels

You judge people for not having savings

#2

Image Source: pexels

You think that people who didn't study in private schools are inferior

#3

Image Source: pexels

You treat your house-help with utter contempt or disdain

#4

Image Source: pexels

You think people are just lazy for not working or earning enough

Image Source: pexels

#5

You assume that someone is unintelligent because they are poor

#6

Image Source: pexels

You look down on people who use older versions of phones or gadgets

#7

Image Source: pexels

You think people who don't own branded things don't care about their appearance

#8

Image Source: pexels

#9

Image Source: pexels

Prioritizing material wealth and possessions over empathy, compassion, and human connection

You judge people for juggling multiple jobs

 #10

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here