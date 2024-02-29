Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

10 signs you are a good person

You praise people when they do something good and get excited about their wins

#1

Image Source: pexels

You really appreciate your family and friends because they help make you who you are

#2

Image Source: pexels

You're always nice and respectful to others, treating them how you'd like to be treated

#3

Image Source: pexels

You focus on the good things about people, not their mistakes

#4

Image Source: pexels

You're honest about who you are and always tell the truth

Image Source: pexels

#5

You stay positive, looking for the good side of things instead of worrying

#6

Image Source: pexels

You're kind to everyone, treating people fairly without taking advantage

#7

Image Source: pexels

You take responsibility for what you do, sticking with challenges until you've done your best

#8

Image Source: pexels

#9

Image Source: pexels

You use what you've learned from life to make things better for yourself and others

You don't waste time feeling sorry for yourself, knowing it doesn't help

#10

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here