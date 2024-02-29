Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 29, 2024
10 signs you are a good person
You praise people when they do something good and get excited about their wins
#1
Image Source: pexels
You really appreciate your family and friends because they help make you who you are
#2
Image Source: pexels
You're always nice and respectful to others, treating them how you'd like to be treated
#3
Image Source: pexels
You focus on the good things about people, not their mistakes
#4
Image Source: pexels
You're honest about who you are and always tell the truth
Image Source: pexels
#5
You stay positive, looking for the good side of things instead of worrying
#6
Image Source: pexels
You're kind to everyone, treating people fairly without taking advantage
#7
Image Source: pexels
You take responsibility for what you do, sticking with challenges until you've done your best
#8
Image Source: pexels
#9
Image Source: pexels
You use what you've learned from life to make things better for yourself and others
You don't waste time feeling sorry for yourself, knowing it doesn't help
#10
Image Source: pexels
